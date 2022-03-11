Rita Faye Stapleton Sinard, age 65, had her great homecoming in the early morning hours of Thursday, March 10, 2022.
There to greet her in Heaven were her infant daughters, Bronwen Faye and LeighAnn; parents, Norman and Myrtle (Heck) Stapleton; and grandparents, known as Mam and Dad, and Grandpa and Granny Heck.
Rita will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Tony (Brandy) Robinson and Scott Lawson; daughters, Sandora Lawson and Melinda (David) Fields; sisters, Evelyn "Little Sissy" Stapleton (Billy Jarvis), Cindy (David) Pittman and Jamie Hickman; grandchildren, David (Chassity) McWhirter, Samantha (Nathan) Mauk, Savannah Lawson (Jonathan Walker), Taylor Ramsey, and Lyndzey Robinson; 2 great grandchildren, Tatum (Sweet Tater) Lawson and Jaxon Ramsey; nephews, Justin Stapleton, Michael McGinnis, Jacob Hickman, and Andrew Pittman; and several cousins (you know who you are), that she loved like brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Occasions On The Square at 101 West Main St, Rogersville, TN. Funeral services will be held at 1:00. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Abandoned Angels, Inc of Hawkins County.