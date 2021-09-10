ROGERSVILLE - Rita Faye Russell, 54, of Rogersville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, September 8th, 2021.
Rita is preceded in death by her grandparents, Charles and Rita Casey, Tyler and Carrie Ramey; father, Charles Casey Jr; brother, Kenneth Wayne Casey; sister, Rebecca Casey Richards; uncles, James Casey, James Ramey, Tyler Ramey, Carl Ramey, Glen Roberts, and Richard Ramey; aunts, Carolyn Guy, Phyllis Roberts, Margaret Mitchell, Wanda McClellan.
She is survived by her partner, Michael Fay; children, Lori Miller and husband Bobby, Ronald Whiteside and wife Ashley, Jeremy Whiteside, and James Dockery; grand children, Johnathon Hernandez, Aaliyah Stewart, Dre Grenell (Lori), Ma'Kye, Karmela, Kannon WhiteSide, and Eian Braswell (Ronald), Hayden and Riley Dockery (James); mother, Mary Sue Casey Dykes; brothers, Ricky Lee Bowser, Charles Earnest Casey III, Jonathan Dwayne Casey; sister, Teresa Ann Casey Crawford; aunts, Brenda Roberts, Shirley Lapeze, Linda Helton, Sherry Franklin, Faye Hammonds, Rose Tesnear; uncles, Bruce Ramey, Anthony Ramey, Earnest Ramey, Jeffery Ramey, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Monday September 13th, 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Trinity Memorial. Funeral service will follow with Reverend Hal Calhoun officiating.
Graveside service will then follow at Pine Grove Cemetery (12720 Horton Highway, Greeneville, TN.) Pallbearers will be family.
We want to give thanks to Holston Valley Hospital Critical Care unit nurses and doctors for the care they gave to my mother, daughter, and sister.
Memorial contributions in Rita's honor can be made to the cancer society.
