CHURCH HILL - Rita Faye Lloyd, 60, of Church Hill, died early Monday, September 7, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center, after an apparent heart attack.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Mt. Mitchell Primitive Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. with Elder Frank Gilliam officiating.
Burial will follow at Mt. Mitchell Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Tammy Evans, Lynn Spears, Austin Spears, and Michael Wallen for their help and loving care.