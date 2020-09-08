CHURCH HILL - Rita Faye Lloyd, 60, of Church Hill, died early Monday, September 7, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center, after an apparent heart attack. Born in Kingsport, she lived most of her life in Church Hill. Rita was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Mitchell Primitive Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and especially enjoyed spending time with family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Lloyd; parents, Will and Ray Wallen; one sister, Wanda Simpson; and three brothers, J.B., Jimmy, and Jerry Wallen.
Rita is survived by her daughter, Elisabeth Lloyd, of the home; son, Thomas Lloyd and wife Katrina of Church Hill; two grandchildren, Kinley and Dylan Lloyd; sister, Brenda Wallen Spears of Church Hill; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Mt. Mitchell Primitive Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. with Elder Frank Gilliam officiating.
Burial will follow at Mt. Mitchell Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Tammy Evans, Lynn Spears, Austin Spears, and Michael Wallen for their help and loving care.