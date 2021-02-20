FALL BRANCH - Rita Faye Archer McCrary, 77, of Fall Branch, TN, passed away on February 18, 2021.
Rita was predeceased by her parents John and Edith Archer, and her sister Caroline Lewark.
She is survived by her husband O.C. McCrary, Jr, her son, Michael (Erin), her beloved grandchildren Parker, Morgan, Quinn, Elizabeth and Alex, her sister Phyllis Blakely (Bob) and a loving extended family.
The body will lie in state Sunday, February 21, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch.
Graveside services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m at Bethesda Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Pastor Shawn Cutshall officiating.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In remembrance of Rita’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department. 106 Ruritan Rd, Fall Branch, TN 37656.