KINGSPORT - Rita Brown, 73, of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Thursday, December 10, 2020. Rita was a member of the Parkers Chapel Freewill Baptist Church for more than 20 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Sammie Dale Brown; sister, Dorothy Horner.
Rita is survived by her daughters, Sharon Harbin, Angela Stacey and husband Jerry: grandchildren, Ridge Harbin, Hunter Harbin, Samara Stacey, Tyler Stacey: great-grandchild, Zarabella Loy: sisters, Debbie Moorefield, Linda Tucker, Margie McMillian: brothers, Clayton Adams, James Adams, Ralph Adams, Jerry Adams: several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Special thanks to Gary Calhoun for his years of true friendship with the family.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Zion Cemetery with Pastor Gary Calhoun officiating.