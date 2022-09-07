Riley Jay Larkins Sep 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Riley Jay Larkins, infant son of Kayla Bowlin and Jeremiah Larkins went to be with the Lord Monday, September 5, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.Riley was preceded in death by his “papaw”, Robert Bowlin; “mamaw”, Charmie Bowlin; cousin, Mikey Bowlin; great aunt, Sarah Edwards.In addition to Riley’s parents, he is survived by his maternal grandparents Robbie and Rebecca Bowlin; paternal grandparents, David and Justine Larkins; aunt and uncle, Karla Bowlin and Austin Graham.A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm Friday, September 9, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Baby Land. Rev. Jerry Scalf and Pastor Sparky Barnes will officiate.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Riley Jay Larkins and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Riley Jay Larkins Barnes Christianity Genealogy Mikey Bowlin Jerry Scalf Robert Bowlin Sarah Edwards Karla Bowlin Recommended for you