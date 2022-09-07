Riley Jay Larkins, infant son of Kayla Bowlin and Jeremiah Larkins went to be with the Lord Monday, September 5, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.

Riley was preceded in death by his “papaw”, Robert Bowlin; “mamaw”, Charmie Bowlin; cousin, Mikey Bowlin; great aunt, Sarah Edwards.

