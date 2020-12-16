KINGSPORT, TN – Ricky Darrell Quillen, 63, departed this world for his heavenly home Friday, December 11, 2020, with his family by his side. He is now joined with his late mother, Dorothy Mae Quillen; sister, Carolyn Hass; and other passed loved ones and friends.
Ricky was born in Kingsport on May 28, 1957 and was of the Baptist faith. A gifted musician, he enjoyed playing his mandolin and sharing his faith. He played at many churches throughout the Appalachians with his close friends, Tony Duncan, Gorman McMurray, Jay Gilliam and many more.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Nan Quillen, Kingsport, TN; daughter, Joy Quillen; stepdaughter, Betty Elliott, Gate City, VA; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Donna and Keith Blackwell, Church Hill, TN; stepson, Jeff Elliott, Surgoinsville, TN; four granddaughters, Candace Miller, Lauren Griffith, Sydni and Emily Bowen; brother, Wendell Quillen, Gate City, VA; half-brother, James Dean, Gate City, VA; half-sisters, Elizabeth Ann Smith, Nickelsville, VA; Belinda Quillen, Helen Dean, both of Duffield, VA and Edna Vaughn, GA; and several nieces and nephews; special friends, Paul Couch, Anthony Catron and Roger and Junior Quillen.
We would like to thank the outstanding nurses and providers at Holston Valley Medical Center for their dedication in caring for Ricky and the other Covid patients. Their caring efforts were much appreciated.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 18, 2020, in Oak Hill Memorial Park with Gary Elliott and Gorman McMurray speaking. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers. Special music will be provided by friends.
In memory of Rick, men attending the Graveside Service are encouraged to wear bibbed overalls.
We ask that Covid guidelines be adhered to including mandatory masks. Also, due to the pandemic, the family will not be receiving guests at the home.
In lieu of flowers, please pay it forward by thanking or helping a nurse or, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Ricky Darrell Quillen and his family has been entrusted to Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.