KINGSPORT - Ricky Key, 67, of Kingsport, died Tuesday morning, January 3, 2023 while doing what he loved best, hunting in the hills of Southwest Virginia after an apparent heart attack.

The family will receive friends from 2-4:00 pm on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 pm.

