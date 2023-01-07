Ricky “Keyball” Key Jan 7, 2023 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Ricky Key, 67, of Kingsport, died Tuesday morning, January 3, 2023 while doing what he loved best, hunting in the hills of Southwest Virginia after an apparent heart attack.The family will receive friends from 2-4:00 pm on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 pm.The graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Greeneville, TN.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingsport United Methodist Church Graveside Christianity Ricky Key Greeneville Funeral Service Cemetery Recommended for you