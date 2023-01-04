Ricky Key Jan 4, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Ricky Key, 67, of Kingsport died Tuesday morning, January 3, 2022.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home.Visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave online condolences.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingsport Funeral Home Ricky Key Condolence Arrangement Recommended for you