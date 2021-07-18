GRAY - Ricky Harris of Gray, passed away Friday July 16, 2021 at his mother's residence.
He was preceded in death by his father, Don Harris and grandson, Alexander.
He is survived by his mother, Shirley Harris; two daughters, Nikki Belcher and husband Michael, Kristen Jordan and husband Robbie; brother, Eric Harris and wife Shelia; three sisters, Pam Greer and husband Dwayne, Sandy Blankenbeckler and husband Wayne, and Phyllis Partain; grandsons, Maverick, Sebastian, Carson, Micah, Christian and Grayson; nieces, Beth Whitaker and husband Josh, Bentley, Lukas; nephews, Jonathan Greer and wife Ciera, Aemilia, Sophia, Bella, Spencer, Brendan Harris and wife Montana, Corbin, Weston, Dustin Blankenbeckler and Austin Greer.
The family will receive friends from 5 till 7pm Monday at Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport. A funeral service will be conducted at 1pm on Tuesday in the Hamlett-Dobson Chapel with Bro. Michael Robinson officiating. Burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Robbie, Michael, Maverick, Carson, Dustin and Wayne. Honorary Pallbearers are his grandsons.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Ricky Harris.