KINGSPORT - Ricky Dennis France, 56, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, November 1st, 2021.
Rick was born in Kingsport, TN in 1965. He worked for many years at Mead Corporation. Rick was called to Preach God's Word and spent many years as an evangelist in the region. He attended Homeland Baptist Church; they were like his second family to him. He was a very caring and loving father. He was a help to his son and a mentor to his grandchildren, they all were his world. He will be greatly missed by many.
Rick was preceded in death by his father, Milan France; mother, Ada McMurray; brother, Glenn J. France; sister, Leatha Sue France; nephew, Timothy G. France; maternal grandparents, Issac Shoemaker and Monnie Riner Davis; and aunt, Mary B. Christian and husband Astor; and other aunts and uncles; also his precious and beloved mother-in-law, Lois J. Farmer.
Rick is survived by his son, Richard France and wife Rachel; special grandchildren, Erin, Isaac, Nehemiah, Noah, Nova, and Malachi; brother, Robert "Bobby" W. Ford; daughters, Savannah G. Ison and husband Nathaniel, Sierra N. France; very special and dear friends, Darrell and Lula Shelton who were just like his own mom and dad; several uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 4th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Trinity Memorial. Funeral service will follow with Pastor Johnny Gibson (Way of Life) and Ray Bledsoe officiating.
Graveside service will be held on November 5th at 11:00 am at Hilltop Church Cemetery (1810 Seaver) in Kingsport, TN those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at least 15 minutes prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Lester Parsons, Glenn Farmer, Jim Anderson, Jason Herron, Matt Haynes, and Chad Francis.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.