CHATOM, AL - Ricky Dean Good, age 58, of Chatom, AL, formerly of Church Hill, TN, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021. He was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his children, Travis Good of Johnson City, TN, Heather Good of Knoxville, TN, and Timothy Good of Rogersville, TN; 5 grandchildren; parents, Randall and Reba Good of Church Hill, TN; brothers, Samuel Good, Cody Good (Tiffany), Bobby Duty and Billy Duty (Greta) all of Church Hill, TN; sisters, Donna Hohensee (JR) of Shepherd TX, Lou Brewer (Alden) and Tammy Neal all of Church Hill, TN; several nieces and nephews.
A Military Graveside service will be held at 10:00am on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 and Pastor Gary Gerhardt presiding.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Good family.