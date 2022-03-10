LIMESTONE - Ricky D. Crawford, Sr., 63, of Limestone, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at his home. He was a lifelong resident of the area and had retired from General Paint Service. Ricky was a member of the House of Prayer Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Orpha Crawford; and brother, Ray Crawford.
Ricky is survived by his wife of 41 years, Liz Crawford; two daughters, Frances Dykes and Marlena Crawford (Daniel Hayes); two sons, Lonnie Dykes and Ricky Crawford, Jr. (Clesta Maddox); six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; three sisters; two brothers; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at House of Prayer Church. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Rex McMurray and Pastor Clifford Cole officiating.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Light Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
