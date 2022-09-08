Rickey Lee “Rick” Rolen, 70, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at his home peacefully after a period of declining health. He was born on March 1, 1952 in Kingsport. Rick retired from Eastman Chemical Company after thirty-eight years of dedicated service.
Rick enjoyed the adventure of traveling, cruising, hiking, gold prospecting, as well as coin, comic and fine art collecting.
Rick was preceded in death by his father, Robert Rolen.
Survivors include his wife, Susan Rolen; mother, Nancy Rolen; brother, Garry Rolen and wife Janet; mother-in-law, Marilyn Peters; step children, Ramona Crawford and Quentin Hunt; three step grandchildren, brother-in-law, Randy Elam and wife Susan; sisters-in-law: Laurie Hill and husband Chris; Cookie Bushong and husband Jeff; special friends: Chris Hill and Keith Barnette; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The Rolen family will gather friends and share memories on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 1 pm – 2 pm.
A Memorial Service will follow at 2 pm Gary Gerhardt as officiating pastor.
Brunch will be served at 3 pm.
Committal Service and Inurnment will follow afterwards at 3:30 pm in the Garden of the Apostles in East Lawn Memorial Park.