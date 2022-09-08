Rickey Lee “Rick” Rolen, 70, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at his home peacefully after a period of declining health. He was born on March 1, 1952 in Kingsport. Rick retired from Eastman Chemical Company after thirty-eight years of dedicated service.

Rick enjoyed the adventure of traveling, cruising, hiking, gold prospecting, as well as coin, comic and fine art collecting.

