KINGSPORT - Rickey D. Busick “PlowBoy” of Kingsport, TN passed away on May 12, 2021. He was proceeded in death by his parents Clyde and Maddeline Busick, along with his maternal grandmother Retha Poore and paternal grandmother Mary Busick. Rickey leaves behind a son Hunter, two brothers, Terry Busick and Johnny Salyers, two sisters, Lisa Whitaker and Amanda Wexler, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and special cousin James. He also leaves behind three special friends, Crystal Byington, Greg Musselman, and Joe Taylor. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday May 19, 2021 6pm-8pm at Eastman Cabins, shelter 7.