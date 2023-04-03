CHURCH HILL – Rickey Buttry, 62, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Rick was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and attended Gospel Lighthouse Church. He was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, and a dear friend. He loved all of his nieces and nephews as his own. Rick was a “jack of all trades” and there was nothing he couldn’t accomplish. He loved talking about Jesus and loved to be with his church family.

