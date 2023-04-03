CHURCH HILL – Rickey Buttry, 62, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Rick was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and attended Gospel Lighthouse Church. He was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, and a dear friend. He loved all of his nieces and nephews as his own. Rick was a “jack of all trades” and there was nothing he couldn’t accomplish. He loved talking about Jesus and loved to be with his church family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Clay Sr. and Fleecie Buttry; brothers, Henry “June” Clay Buttry, Jr., Willis “Will” R. Buttry; Hubert G. Buttry, and Billy Claude Buttry.
Rick is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Sharlene Buttry; children, Travis Olterman (Nellie), Arthur Olterman (Mary Ann), and Joseph Olterman (Monice); grandchildren, Kalyn Olterman, Gracie Olterman, Sarah Olterman, Nathan Neisz, Brettney Neisz, Autumn Bowen, Joseph Olterman II, Carlee Lolmaugh, and Ryland Olterman; great grandchildren, Avea, Abel, Axel, Alex, Audi, and Baby Ashley (on the way); sisters, Betty Davis, Ruby Reed, and Lucille Cross; brothers, Charlie Buttry (Margaret), Darrell Buttry (Wanda), Kenny “Tom” Buttry, Roger Buttry (Angela); several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Gospel Light House Church. A funeral service will be held in the chapel at 2:00 PM with Pastor Dave Morelock and Pastor Eric Spencer officiating. The burial will follow at Church Hill Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Travis Olterman, Arthur Olterman, Joseph Olterman, Joseph Olterman II, Roger Buttry, Darrell Buttry, and David Buttry. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tom Buttry and Charlie Buttry.