GRAY - Rick Strickler, 60, of Gray, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 2, 2021. Rick was a graduate of Sullivan Central High and East Tennessee State University. He was retired from Nuclear Fuel Services and attended Clear Branch Baptist Church and was a member of Kingsport Antique & Rod Club. Rick was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend to many.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Strickler Jr.
Rick is survived by his mother, Nancy Strickler; two sisters, Kim Hollaway and husband Brian, Leslie Kosinki and husband Phil; two nieces, Britney Burleson and husband Logan, Ali Kosinski; one nephew, Brandon Hollaway and wife Caroline; one great-niece, Callie Burleson; four great-nephews, Jaxson Hollaway, Henley Burleson, Mack Hollaway, Roan Burleson; best friend, Mike Christian and wife Tammy; several special aunts, uncles and cousins.
There will be no formal service.