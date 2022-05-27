KINGSPORT - Rick Neeley, 66, of Kingsport, graced this earth from October 24, 1955, until May 26, 2022, departing to Heaven but leaving his heart’s love within us. He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and a graduate of Lynn View High School. Rick retired from Eastman Chemical Company. He was a lifelong UT Vols fan and enjoyed watching many other sports. Rick also loved riding his Harley Davidson with his biker buddies.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edgar Neeley.
Rick is survived by his wife, Sue Neeley; daughter, Dezarhea Hebert and husband Donovan; grandchildren, Erik Gunnar and Bailey Rhea Hebert; mother, Cora L. Neeley; and sister, Brenda Kay Neeley.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Bro. Jim Sproles officiating.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 30, 2022, at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Joel Joyner, Jake Joyner, Bill Creasy, Chris Dean, Mark Overbay, and Herman Carrick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
