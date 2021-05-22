ROGERSVILLE - Rick L. Russell, age 69, of Rogersville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Gentleman serving as pallbearers will be Larry Rimer, Ronnie Hughes, Donald Manis, Jimmy Bible, Jim Shanks, and Jeff Wright. Honorary pallbearer, Randy Bible.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm with Rev. Dale Hughes officiating. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at McCullough-Tieke Cemetery in Bulls Gap. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.