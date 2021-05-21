ROGERSVILLE - Rick L. Russell, age 69, of Rogersville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Rick was saved November 5, 1986 and was a faithful member of Caney Creek Baptist Church. Rick was retired from IPC&L after 34 years. He was a devoted loving husband, son, father, brother, and “Bap”. Rick loved to play with his granddaughters (his girls). He was an avid woodworker and loved the outdoors. Rick could fix anything and always took care of his friends and neighbors. He loved the Lord and loved his church family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Newt Russell; paternal-grandparents, Rev. T.R. and Daisy Russell; maternal-grandparents, Alvin and Della Fain.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Pam (Bible) Russell; son, Chad (Sarah) Russell of Rogersville; son, Nicholas (Stacie) Russell of Bulls Gap; granddaughters Kaylee, Kyra, and Paislie Russell; mother, Yvonne Russell; brother, David (Tammy) Russell; sister, Lisa Way; several nieces and nephews.
Gentleman serving as pallbearers will be Larry Rimer, Ronnie Hughes, Donald Manis, Jimmy Bible, Jim Shanks, and Jeff Wright. Honorary pallbearer, Randy Bible.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm with Rev. Dale Hughes officiating. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at McCullough-Tieke Cemetery in Bulls Gap. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.