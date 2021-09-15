KINGSPORT - Rick Judge, 60, of Kingsport, received his miracle in Heaven Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Born in Winchester, TN, Rick lived in Kingsport for the last 21 years. He was employed as a machinist at Worley at Eastman. Rick was a member of Harvest Community Church and was past president and member of The Christian Motorcyclists Association, Rays of the Sun Chapter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Karen Judge; and one brother, Dennis Judge.
Rick is survived by “his ol lady” of 25 years, Jody Judge; one daughter, Molly Judge; two sons, Nick Judge and Dakota Judge and fiancé Tallia Phelps; three brothers, L.J. Judge and wife Shirley, James Judge and wife Sue, and Marty Judge and wife Sherry.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Bud Beverly and Jeremy Jones officiating.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Dave Hackler, Larry Lane, Bobby Jordan, Greg Gillenwater, Jerry Smith, and Rex Hinton.
