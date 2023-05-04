GATE CITY, VA - Edward “Rick” Keith Falin, 65, Gate City, VA, passed away, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Rick was born in Kingsport, TN, on March 10, 1958, to the late Elmer Ray Falin, and Jewell (Watts) Cowden.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you