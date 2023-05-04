GATE CITY, VA - Edward “Rick” Keith Falin, 65, Gate City, VA, passed away, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Rick was born in Kingsport, TN, on March 10, 1958, to the late Elmer Ray Falin, and Jewell (Watts) Cowden.
In addition to his parents, his mammie, who raised him, Alpha Falin; sister, Debra Kimberlin; and brother, Randy Falin preceded him in death.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Tonya (Gilbert) Falin; mother of his children, Alice Falin; daughters, Vanessa Falin, Angel Falin, Alisha Butler (Raymond), Angela Harless- Blair (Travis); son, George Harless; sisters, Tammy Gilliam (Todd), Jeanie Marsh, Laura Wolfe (Tony), Scherrie Falin, Frankie Falin; brother, Denny Falin (Barb); grandchildren, Kaylee Bowen, Jayden Bowen, Ariana Gilliam, Matthew Ball, Keeley Mays, Liebe Jessee, Wyatt Harless, Ezekiel Blair; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Danny Dolan.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Rick Falin Family Cemetery, Yuma, VA. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1:15p.m., to go in procession to the graveside service.
Brandon Smith, Nathan Gilliam, George Harless, Travis Blair, Michael Gilbert, and Chris Edwards will serve as pallbearers.
An online guest register is available for the Falin family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Edward “Rick” Keith Falin.
