CHURCH HILL – Rick Dobbs, 63, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at his residence.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Rick would want everyone that is attending to dress casual and comfortable. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Todd Davenport officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:15 PM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
To leave an online message for the Dobbs family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Dobbs family.