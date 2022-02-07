CHURCH HILL – Rick Dobbs, 63, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at his residence.
Rick was born and raised in Church Hill, TN and graduated from Church Hill High School. He retired from Tennessee Valley Authority. Rick was an avid UT fan and loved to spend time with his family. He was a devoted father, husband and grandfather who loved his grandchildren more than life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Reeves and Lona Mae Dobbs; brother, Tommy Dobbs.
Rick is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Yvonne Dobbs; children, Amy Guy (Brian) and Blake Dobbs; grandchildren, Matthew, Kyzer, Kenzley, Neyland, and Kohen; brother, Herman Dobbs (Pat); sister, Sharine Heck (Tim) and Phyllis Johnson (Dwayne), special friends, Dean Way, David Bowman, and Leonard Lifford; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Rick would want everyone that is attending to dress casual and comfortable. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Todd Davenport officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:15 PM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
To leave an online message for the Dobbs family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Dobbs family.