Boynton Beach, FL Richard Taylor Henderson, age 76 of Boynton Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his home. Richard was born April 8, 1944 in Kingsport, Tennessee to the late Dawson Adams (D.A.) Henderson, Jr. and Evelyn Taylor Henderson.
Richard was a troubled teen and young adult, who battled alcohol and drug dependency that would shake the foundation of his familial bonds. He would continue on that path into his 37th year when a life-transforming miracle occurred. During his life, he earned three college degrees, with one at the doctoral level in counseling psychology. For the remainder of his life he would minister to thousands of inmates, church members, students, young adults, and the elderly in various settings which included prisons, classrooms, rehabilitation centers, churches, and the local community. Richard’s many interests included antiques, playing the banjo, college football, and cooking.
He is survived by his son and best friend, Rick Henderson of Boca Raton, FL; sister, Susie H. Heckman of Brentwood, TN; brother, Jim Henderson of Kingsport, TN; sister, Mary Henderson-Smith of Nashville, TN; and brother Dawson Adams (Dee) Henderson, III of Marietta, GA; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Palm Beach Memorial Park Cemetery in Lantanta, FL.