NORTON, VA - It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Coach Richard “Stan” Wilson, our loving, devoted husband, father, grandfather and legendary basketball coach. He passed peacefully in his home surrounded by the love of his family, on Monday morning, August 29, 2022.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Linda Huff Wilson, daughters Deidre Wilson and Jacque Wilson Kirk, grandsons Daniel Kirk Jr., Nathan Kirk and Isaiah Kirk and his sister Patricia Wilson.

