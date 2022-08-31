NORTON, VA - It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Coach Richard “Stan” Wilson, our loving, devoted husband, father, grandfather and legendary basketball coach. He passed peacefully in his home surrounded by the love of his family, on Monday morning, August 29, 2022.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Linda Huff Wilson, daughters Deidre Wilson and Jacque Wilson Kirk, grandsons Daniel Kirk Jr., Nathan Kirk and Isaiah Kirk and his sister Patricia Wilson.
In addition, he is survived by Doug Campbell, a friend beyond measure, that Coach Wilson shared a special father-son bond. He was preceded in death by his parents Gladys and Webb Wilson.
Coach Wilson was born and raised in Norton, where he was a fierce basketball player on the John I. Burton High School basketball team. In 1962, he scored a school record 43 points in one game, long before the 3-point line came into play. He played collegiate basketball at Tusculum University for four years. He is a member of both the Burton and Tusculum Halls of Fame. He went on to receive his Master of Education degree at East Tennessee State University.
His career included 541 wins, the most by a coach at the same school among VHSL Class 1 programs. While coaching at Burton he won seven Region D championships, five Coal Classic championships, five regular-season Lonesome Pine District titles, 14 LPD tournament championships, and made eight appearances in the state tournament. He was named the Group A Boys Basketball Coach of the Year in 1993 and Athletic Director of the Year in the 1994-95 school year. He coached 14 players who scored over 1,000 points.
In 1995, the gym at Burton, where he spent so many hours making student-athletes better players and people, was named Richard “Stan” Wilson Gymnasium. Coach Wilson’s tenure at Burton was far more than as a basketball coach and teacher. He served J.I. Burton and Norton City Schools as Principal, Athletic Director, Assistant Principal, Food Services Director, Transportation Director and Truant Officer. The high school was his second home and he loved it and the community it serves. At the last game he ever coached, he ended his speech saying, “I can honestly say I looked forward to going to work every day.”
Coach Wilson was a lifetime member of the Norton United Methodist Church and served the church in many capacities. He also was a member of the Lonesome Pine Office of Youth Board of Directors for over 25 years.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, in the Stan Wilson Gymnasium of J.I. Burton High School. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Norton United Methodist Church with Pastor Robby Bates and Rev. Ken Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers are Glenn “Boo” Sensabaugh, Robert Isaac, Mark Leho, Dave Greer, Tyson Huff and Eddie Huff.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Norton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 76, Norton, VA 24273.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Wilson family.