Richard “Sidney” Salyer was born on September 23, 1932, in Jenkins, KY, to Clyde Cecil and Etta McConnell Salyer. Sidney passed away on April 28, 2022. He will be forever remembered as a caring, loving husband and father. (John 11:25)
When his father passed away, his mother and 9 children moved to Bloomingdale, in Kingsport, TN.
He is survived by 3 brothers, Jimmy, Don and Bill.
Sidney met Sarah “Ruth” Wright and they were married on May 11, 1951. God brought them together and kept them together for over 70 years. He loved the Lord and loved to study the Bible. He never met a stranger and gladly shared his faith.
He is survived by his wife Ruth, 5 children, 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. God truly blessed their union (Psalms 127: 3-5)
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm in the chapel with Bro. Robert Fletcher officiating. Graveside services will be at 11:00 am at on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park. All those wishing to go in procession are asked to meet at Carter-Trent Funeral Home by 10:15 am.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.
