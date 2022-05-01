Richard “Sidney” Salyer was born on September 23, 1932, in Jenkins, KY, to Clyde Cecil and Etta McConnell Salyer.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm in the chapel with Bro. Robert Fletcher officiating. Graveside services will be at 11:00 am at on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park. All those wishing to go in procession are asked to meet at Carter-Trent Funeral Home by 10:15 am.
