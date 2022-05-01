Richard “Sidney” Salyer was born on September 23, 1932, in Jenkins, KY, to Clyde Cecil and Etta McConnell Salyer.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm in the chapel with Bro. Robert Fletcher officiating. Graveside services will be at 11:00 am at on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park. All those wishing to go in procession are asked to meet at Carter-Trent Funeral Home by 10:15 am.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport is proudly serving the Salyer family.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video