February 26, 1956 – August 20, 2021
COCOA, FL - Richard Shawn Snodgrass, age 65, of Cocoa, Florida was peacefully taken away to Heaven to be with the Lord on Friday August 20, 2021 at Rockledge Regional Medical Center. He was born in Kingsport, Tennessee (February 26, 1956) and graduated from Gate City High School in 1974 and then later graduated from Carson Newman College in 1978 with a Bachelor’s in Music and Church Music with an emphasis in Voice. He then received a Master’s Degree in Religious Education with a minor in Counseling from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1983. He later came to Brevard County in 2004 from Surry, Virginia.
Rick was a Minister of Music, a Music Teacher, and an Associate Pastor in various churches. And he served in various ministries in his community. Before passing, he was a faithful member of Oceanside Community Church where he served as Worship Leader. Richard also received the respected title of Eagle Scout.
He is survived by his wife and love of his life for 41 years, Marcia Christian Snodgrass; sons, Matthew Snodgrass, Nicolas Snodgrass, Jonathan Snodgrass (Cocoa, Florida); daughters, Melody Snodgrass Younger and husband Will (Melbourne Florida), Janna Snodgrass (Windsor, Colorado), Joy Snodgrass (Dallas, Texas), Kari Snodgrass (Cape Canaveral, Florida), Kathryn Snodgrass Fadely and husband Darion (Hesperia, California); father and mother, Harold and Marie Snodgrass (Weber City, Virginia); brother, Scott Snodgrass (Knoxville, Tennessee); sisters, Anita Wright and husband Steve (Jefferson City, Tennessee), Lori Moore and husband Tim (Weber City, Virginia); grandchildren Aydin, Ryan, Gracelyn, Benjamin, Aeryn, Colyn, Devyn, and Gideon Younger and Miralei Fadely. And several beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Neil and Virginia Black, Stewart and Ruby Snodgrass and father and mother-in-law Joseph and Eloise Christian.
A Celebration of Life was held on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the First Baptist Church, Melbourne, FL.