February 28, 1939-March 23, 2021
Richard was born in Kingsport, TN, to J. L. (Bill) and Virginia (“Jinny”) Gillen Latimer. He died peacefully, surrounded by loving family, in his home in the woods of Verona, WI. Richard is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lynn (Husband); four children, Renee Campbell (Niall), Jason (Natalia), Toby (Henry Boehm), and Dagny Knight (Mike); seven grandchildren, Keara, Declan, Jack, Mykha, Rory, Maceo, and Ellery; a sister Virginia (“Gina”) Latimer, sister-in-law Sherry Latimer, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and special friends. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, brother J. Lane III, sister Elizabeth (“Betsy”) Jaffe, and brother-in-law, Mort Jaffe.
Richard attended the University of Mississippi and North Carolina State, where he received his Masters in Electrical Engineering. In 1964, he went to work for Bell Telephone Laboratories in Holmdel, NJ, where he was the lead architect in his Systems Engineering group. He was a pioneer in the transformation of telecommunications. His career took him and his family to Succasunna, NJ, and then to Naperville, IL, where they resided in West Chicago, and then Wheaton, IL.
Since his retirement in 1989, Richard spent his time traveling across the country to visit the architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright, documenting the family genealogy, dabbling in photography, and discussing philosophy and politics in many private and public forums. Richard volunteered his time, skills, and compassion, providing community support to disabled people in IL and WI. Through this work, he met his dear friend Gene. For 30 years they met or talked on the phone every week, until the last few weeks of his life.
For the last 13 years, Richard and Lynn have lived surrounded by the woods near Verona, WI, enjoying sunsets, woodland creatures, and being close to family.