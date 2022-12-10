KINGSPORT - Richard “Rick” Yates, age 69 of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord while in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

He was born in Kingsport, TN on June 22, 1953, and was the son of the late Henry Yates and Janie Duckworht Yates. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Deborah Buckles. Rick was a member of Christ Fellowship Church. He enjoyed spending time with family and his grandchildren who brought him so much joy. Whether you knew him 10 minutes or 10 years, he had a way of making you feel welcomed and loved.

