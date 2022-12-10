KINGSPORT - Richard “Rick” Yates, age 69 of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord while in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, December 8, 2022.
He was born in Kingsport, TN on June 22, 1953, and was the son of the late Henry Yates and Janie Duckworht Yates. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Deborah Buckles. Rick was a member of Christ Fellowship Church. He enjoyed spending time with family and his grandchildren who brought him so much joy. Whether you knew him 10 minutes or 10 years, he had a way of making you feel welcomed and loved.
Mr. Yates is survived by his wife and love of his life of 32 years, Lisa Yates; 3 daughters, Dawn Russell (Greg), Heather Glover (Andy), Ashley Harris (John); niece, Kayla Scism (Ethan) who was like a daughter; grandchildren, Gavin Spears, Kendall Glover, Kellen Glover, Maeven Harris, Eden Harris, Spencer Russell and Ellie Russell; great-granddaughter, Brylee Spears; 2 sisters, Karen Yates and Pam Jane; brother, Kenny Jayne; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 13, 2022 from 1 to 3 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. and anytime at the residence. Graveside service will follow visitation at Walnut Chapel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Justin Anderson officiating. American Legion Posts # 3/265 and Virginia National Guard will render military honors.
Pallbearers will be Ron Spears, Greg Russell, Andy Glover, John Harris, Alston Sampson, Ethan Scism, Gavin Spears, Spencer Russell, Tyler Depriest, Zack Depriest and Kellen Glover.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Brandon Spears for his beautiful prayer of support and also Chaplain Mike Pelhan of Smokey Mountain Hospice. Special thanks to Gwen Buckles and Kevin Leonard for all their support.