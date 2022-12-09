Richard “Rick” Yates Dec 9, 2022 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Richard “Rick” Yates, age 69 of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord while in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, December 8, 2022.To view full obituary and send condolences to the family please visit our website at www.colonialfhscott.com.COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Richard “Rick” Yates.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Richard Yates Kingsport Internet Christianity Va Website Condolence Tn Weber City Recommended for you