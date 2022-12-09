KINGSPORT - Richard “Rick” Yates, age 69 of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord while in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

To view full obituary and send condolences to the family please visit our website at www.colonialfhscott.com.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video