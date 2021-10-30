BRISTOL, VA - Richard “Rick” Allen Rimer, age 68, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born May 27, 1953 in Kingsport, Tenn., a son of the late Claymon and Annis McCraw Rimer. Rick fought a courageous 5-year battle with Multiple Myeloma and after a few days in a coma, Rick opened his eyes to see his loving family standing by his bed and Jesus, who came into the room and carried Rick to Heaven with him!
Rick was born into one of the pioneer families of Hawkins County, Tn. He and his dear wife Darlene are faithful members of Antioch Baptist Church where Rick served as a Deacon. Rick was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired employee of Electro Mechanical with 31 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Johnny Christian and Mickey Larkins; and niece, Shannon Cavin.
Survivors include his wife and one true love of 43 years, Darlene Rimer; daughter, Tara Renee Bauer (Roger); son, Ethan Richard Rimer (Cassidy); grandsons, Collin, Daniel, Charlie Bauer and William Oscar Rimer, who he adored and kept him positive through his illness; brothers, Mike Rimer (Amy), Steve Rimer, Mark Rimer, Jonathan Rimer, Matthew Rimer (Amy); sisters, Susan Christian, Kathy Fletcher (Gale), Carol Rimer, Christine Johnson (Rodney), Lorie Nye (Kevin), and Amy Larkins; father and mother-in-law, Charles and Edith Phillips; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Joanna Phillips; twenty-five nieces and nephews; thirty-two great nieces and nephews; and two great-great nieces and nephews.
Family wishes to express their gratitude and deep appreciation to all the doctors and nurses at Bristol Hospital, also Dr. Shao and employees of Ballad Health Cancer Care.
The funeral service will be held 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 1, 2021 at Antioch Baptist Church with Pastor Brad Davis and Josh Davis officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7:00 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Longs Bend Cemetery in Surgoinsville, TN. Pallbearers will be Wesley Rimer, Brandon Rimer, Tanner Kuth, Drew Phillips, Tom Phillips, Wayne Goins, Rick Gilreath and Eddie McGuire. Honorary pallbearers will be nephews, Stephen Fletcher, Nathan Rimer, John Christian, Ashley Paul Christian, Dustin Larkins, Luke Rimer, Jack Phillips, Hank Phillips, and all the men at Antioch Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, Building Fund, 1016 Old Airport Rd, Bristol, VA 24201.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.