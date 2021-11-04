CHURCH HILL - Richard Leroy Lamaster, age 85, formerly of Markes, PA, currently of Church Hill, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, peacefully at home. He was the son of Jacob Russell and Mary Moats Lamaster, where they had a farm and Richard worked from 1954-1963. He was a 1954 graduate of Lemasters High School. From 1960-1962 he served in the United States Army, where he was a member of the Infantry Division Band in Germany and Europe. He was a former member of 1st Presbyterian Church in Kingsport. His favorite charters were Habitat for Humanity and Heifer International, and was considered a “Cowboy for Life” by that organization. After moving to TN, he worked as a press room supervisor for Quebecor Printing Company for 32 years.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 47 years, Nancy Hodges Lamaster; 2 sisters, Betty Kuhnert (John) and Margaret “Peggy” Harris (Chet); and brother, Donald Lamaster.
He is survived by his daughter, Karen Hostetler (Jeff); 2 granddaughters, Leah and Alli Hostetler; sister, Janet Speck; niece, Sue Kuhnert Beggs; also surviving are his second wife, Corrine Mackley Lamaster; 4 step-daughters; 10 step-grandchildren; and 5 step-great grandchildren.
A military graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, November 8, 2021 at New Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery located in Piney Flats, TN with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 providing honors. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 am.
