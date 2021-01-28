JONESVILLE, VA - Richard Lee Garrett was born on June 18, 1955. On January 27th, 2021 at 65 years young, he went to be with his heavenly father after a long hard-fought battle that inspired many. Richard was born and raised in Lee County, where he also started and raised his family. Richard is survived by his wife Sandy, his daughter Kellie, and his son Keith. Alongside them mourns Richard’s daughter-in-law Shelley and his grandson Christian, along with Richard’s Son-in-Law Brandon and his grandsons Tyler and Zach.
Alongside them also mourns his mother-in-law Maggie Crumley and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jeff and Kelly Crumley along with their children.
Richard was preceded in death by his mother Bobbie Garrett and his father Dewey (‘Dude’) Garrett, as well as his brother Roger and his niece Chloe. Richard was 1 of 7 children in his family, he is survived by his sisters Kay, Lynda, and Sharon, as well as his brothers Gary and Billy along with their children.
He is also survived by Richard and Sandy’s dear friends Cheyenne and Katie Middleton.
In addition to the above, Richard is survived by an immeasurable number of people that he has touched throughout the years. Richard never met a stranger that couldn’t quickly become his friend. He never met a young person he didn’t think he could help grow into a decent young man or young woman.
Richard spent over 40 years of his life in service to the police department(s) of Lee County and the Town of Jonesville. While he may have spent the last 15+ of those years ‘off the road’, he still served as a schoolteacher where he taught criminal justice at both Lee County Vocational and Technical School and Thomas Walker High School, splitting the days at each.
Richard was a true servant leader for Lee County. He served as a coach in almost every sport you could think of over the decades, ranging from Football, Basketball, Baseball (Senior League, Little League and Tee Ball), Golf, Girls Softball, and Tennis. He did this at all levels of their lives too, whether it be their first day ever playing the sport or the last game of their high school career.
Being a police officer, plus a coach for numerous organizations and schools, plus being in both of the High School systems for the County means Richard was able to touch thousands of lives. He tried to inject good and decency in everyone he interacted with. He genuinely cared for the struggles of others and wore it all on his sleeve.
The love and support of his family, and his extended family of Lee Countians kept Richard going for as long as he did in that fight. Richard was a man who was loved by many, and while he may be gone… he will never be forgotten.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Pennington Gap, VA. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Josh Leonard officiating. A graveside service will follow at Millers Chapel Cemetery in Jonesville, VA.
Pallbearers will be Keith Garrett, Brandon Eads, Thomas Tritt, Chester Langley, BJ Carnes and Ray Blair.
Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Garrett family.