POUND, VA - Richard Kay Hurt, 75, of Pound, VA (currently residing in Midlothian, VA) passed away alongside his family on February 6, 2022, at Johnston Willis Hospital in Midlothian to join his wonderful wife of 56 years, Shelby, who died 13 days earlier. He and Shelby always found excitement and romance in the fact that they were born 3 days apart and they will now proceed together for eternity having only been apart for a very short time. He was a graduate of Pound High School and served the United States in the Vietnam War. He worked in many capacities at Thompson & Litton in Wise after returning from the military and spent the last several decades of his career at the City of Norton as both the Public Works Superintendent and Building Inspector. He retired to Midlothian, VA with his wife, Shelby, in 2008 to spend more special time with his grandchildren. He was a man who lived life to its fullest and who was never afraid to tell old stories to anyone who would take the time to truly sit and listen. If you knew him well and spent significant time with him, you were sure to hear the same story many different times and at least some of the details would beautifully change each time he told it. He had a delightful but competitive spirit that flourished whether playing Rook with his cousins, horseshoes at a family reunion, bowling with friends, solitaire by himself, or any game in the backyard with his children or grandchildren. It was wonderful to see his outlook on life soften and prosper even more as he became a grandfather and great-grandfather and his name changed to either “Papaw” or “Pap” to everyone he knew. He lived life for his family and was never to be missed at a ball game, wrestling match, band performance, play, choral performance, or any other activity where they were involved. He was always available for a quick and even unplanned after school trip to get ice cream, lunch at any number of restaurants, sorely needed pickup of someone at practice or from school, or even a late-night iced tea if it meant getting to spend time with his family. He will be sorely missed by anyone that knew him.
He is survived by his daughter, Veronica Fleming; son, Michael Hurt and his wife, Sally; granddaughter, Megan Hurt; grandsons, Ryan Davis, Loudon Hurt, Patrick Hurt, and William Hurt; great-grandsons, Carter Davis, Maverick Davis, Dallas Davis, and Odyn Davis; brothers, James Hurt and Robert Hurt and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Shelby Carter Hurt of Norton, VA (spent the end of her life in Midlothian); mother, Blanche Hurt and father, Arvil Hurt; brother, Don Hurt and sisters, Savannah Austin, Ilene Boggs, Ann Austin, and Virgie Schuitema.
Visitation for both Richard Hurt and Shelby Hurt will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton, VA. A memorial service for both will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday February 19, 2022, at Hagy & Fawbush Chapel with Pastor Danny Smith officiating. A Celebration of Life and fellowship will follow at the Esserville Community Church after the memorial service.