COEBURN, VA - Richard Alan Holbrook, 69, Coeburn, VA, passed away, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Norton Community Hospital in Norton, VA.
Richard was born in Wise, VA on September 9, 1952. He was a former resident of Fairfax, VA, before returning home to Coeburn, VA, after his retirement from the federal government. He worked 30 years as a certified public accountant and traveled all over the eastern United States in which he conducted audits of pension plans.
He was Valedictorian of St. Paul High School and a college graduate of Virginia Tech. He was an avid reader on a variety of subjects, had a love of traveling, loved the outdoors by taking daily walks around Oxbow Lane, loved to fish, was a collector of coins and comic books, and loved spending time with his family. Weekends were devoted to family and friends which included watching football on Saturdays and spending Sundays after church going out to eat with his church friends.
He attended Mary Martin Memorial Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alton and Inez Katherine (Kat) Holbrook, as well as uncles Charles “Buck” Lawson and Robert L. Lawson and aunts, Mildred Steele, Mary Hall Holbrook, Hazel Hartsock, and Bess Price.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory a host of family, friends, and neighbors.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Estes Funeral Home, Coeburn, VA. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be conducted at 12:00 pm. in the chapel of Estes Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Parish officiating. Burial will follow at Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, VA.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
