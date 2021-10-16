KINGSPORT - Richard Hammonds, 81, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Holston Valley Hospital after a period of declining health.
He was born in Kingsport and lived here all of his life. Mr. Hammonds was a self-employed electrician. Mr. Hammonds enjoyed reading and studying his Bible.
He was preceded in death by his Wife, Lettie Hammonds, Son, Richard Hammonds, Parents, William and Beady Hammonds and Sister, Edna Hammonds.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Ricky Grills (Mary), Lisa McPeak (Ron), Jeff Hammonds, Shannon Hammonds; step daughters, Brenda Gouge and Bobby Grills; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers, Bill Hammonds Jr. (Dorothy) and Eugene Hammonds (Ollie); sisters, Loretta Hughes, Phyllis Sensabaugh (Gary), and Charlotte Reed (Marshall); several nieces, nephews and cousins.
At his request, there will be no services.
The care of Richard Hammonds and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.