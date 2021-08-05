Richard Thomas Friant passed away in the early morning hours of August 1, 2021 at the age of 59.
Richard was born and raised in Chattanooga, TN. He was a proud graduate of Brainerd High School, class of 1980. He received a football scholarship to Rhodes College in Memphis, TN, and eventually went on to graduate from MTSU in Murfreesboro, TN with Distinguished Military Honors and a BS in Aerospace Administration.
A veteran of the military, Richard proudly served his country in the DMZ at Camp Casey, South Korea, and was stationed at Fort Knox during Desert Storm as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Army.
His first love in life was the sky. Richard held a private pilot license and embarked on his first solo flight at the age of 19. He enjoyed spending many weekends letting his daughters “fly” the planes on his home simulator.
He is remembered by his loved ones for his creative mind, witty sense of humor, and love of good music and cooking.
Richard is preceded in death by his father, John G. Friant Sr.
He is survived by his former wife Becky with whom he shares 3 daughters, Hannah Grace (Henry), Megan Carter, and Mary Brooks; his mother Jeanie; his brothers, Robert, and John Jr. (Rhonda); several loving nieces, nephews, lifelong friends, and his first granddaughter, expected later this year.
His family is heartbroken by his loss and comforted by his memory.
A visitation and memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 10th at The Mission Chattanooga (806 12th Street Chattanooga, TN 37403) from 12:30pm - 2pm, followed by a graveside service at Chattanooga National Cemetery at 2:30pm. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Community Kitchen at www.homelesschattanooga.org/donate-now or the Chattanooga Rescue Mission at www.webpayleasydraft.com/login.aspx
Please visit www.heritagechattanooga.com to share words of comfort to the family.
Arrangements by Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 E. Brainerd Rd.