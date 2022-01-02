Richard Eugene Davis
CHURCH HILL - Richard Eugene Davis, 74 of Church Hill, TN went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 pm Monday, January 3, 2022 at Lighthouse Church, 145 Shipps Springs Road, Kingsport, TN.
A funeral service will follow at 6 pm at the church with Pastor Allen McMillan and Dr. Tim Cooper officiating. Music will be provided by the Lighthouse Singers.
A military graveside service will be held at 10 am on Tuesday at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 conducting the rites. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:45 am.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Davis family.