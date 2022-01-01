CHURCH HILL - Richard Eugene Davis, 74 of Church Hill, TN went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born in Crossville, TN to the late James and Marie (Yancey) Davis. Richard graduated from University of Tennessee with an Engineering degree. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company after 29 years of service as an Industrial Engineer. He was proud to be a United States Air Force veteran having served in Germany during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a property and casualty agent at M&M Insurance, Church Hill, TN and was the corporate Secretary/Treasurer. Richard attended Lighthouse Church, Kingsport, TN. Where he was involved with starting the Small Group ministry and served on the Connect Team. He enjoyed attending the Saturday morning Men’s Breakfast.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Davis.
Richard is survived by his wife of 21 years, Pamela Lovelace Davis; sons, Shannon Davis (Jessica) and Jeremy Davis (Marlana); step-son, Aaron Miller (Candice); step-daughter, Tabitha Kleinmann (Dirk); grandchildren, Bryson Davis, Parker Davis, Oliva Davis, Kyle Davis, Hailey Miller, Madison Miller, Noah Kleinmann, Evan Kleinmann, Jonah Kleinmann and Eden Kleinmann; sisters, Elizabeth Apple and Sandra Yamsakul; special aunt, Gerry Walker; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 pm Monday, January 3, 2022 at Lighthouse Church, 145 Shipps Springs Road, Kingsport, TN.
A funeral service will follow at 6 pm at the church with Pastor Allen McMillan and Dr. Tim Cooper officiating. Music will be provided by the Lighthouse Singers.
A military graveside service will be held at 10 am on Tuesday at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 conducting the rites. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:45 am.
