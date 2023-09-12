EAST STONE GAP, VA - Richard Elmo Honeycutt, affectionately known to friends and family as Elmo or simply “Mo” passed away peacefully on September 10th. Born and raised in Big Stone Gap, VA, to Wilbur and Alice Honeycutt. He later moved to Andover, Virginia, and was one of ten children.

Early on, Elmo dedicated himself as a repairman in the coal mines and was an active member of the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA). Yet his involvement went beyond his work; he deeply loved his community. For years, Elmo coached youth sports, ranging from Little League baseball to Peanut Football. It was never just about the games, but about teaching young folks valuable lessons in life.


