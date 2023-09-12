EAST STONE GAP, VA - Richard Elmo Honeycutt, affectionately known to friends and family as Elmo or simply “Mo” passed away peacefully on September 10th. Born and raised in Big Stone Gap, VA, to Wilbur and Alice Honeycutt. He later moved to Andover, Virginia, and was one of ten children.
Early on, Elmo dedicated himself as a repairman in the coal mines and was an active member of the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA). Yet his involvement went beyond his work; he deeply loved his community. For years, Elmo coached youth sports, ranging from Little League baseball to Peanut Football. It was never just about the games, but about teaching young folks valuable lessons in life.
As he reached his golden years, Elmo found his peace in gardening. With his hands sunk into the earth, he nurtured everything from tomatoes to corn, his garden becoming a living celebration of life's simple but profound joys. A man of faith, Elmo was a dedicated member of his church, serving God and his congregation with equal measures of love. His devotion extended to his family including his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even neighborhood children who looked up to him as a father figure.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Marie Honeycutt "Smith"; his infant daughter, Kim Marie Honeycutt; his son, Richard Edward Honeycutt; siblings, Ray Honeycutt, WJ Honeycutt, Buster Honeycutt, Paul Honeycutt, Libby Rowland, and Louise Honeycutt.
Elmo leaves a legacy of love and community. He is survived by his four children, Billy Ray Honeycutt, Tim Honeycutt and wife Cynthia, all of Big Stone Gap, Lisa Sturgill and husband Jim of Appalachia, and Sherrie Fields of Kingsport, TN.; brothers, Ralph Honeycutt, Donald Honeycutt and wife Nellie; sisters, Faye Benich and Judy Collins. His legacy also lives on through his grandchildren, Jimmy Sturgill, Rick Honeycutt, Brittany Richardson, Ethan Honeycutt, Sierra Turner, Jeremy Honeycutt, Jared Honeycutt, and Patience Honeycutt; as well as his great-grandchildren, Clayton Sturgill, Bailey Sturgill, Landon Honeycutt, Arianna Green, Brentley Richardson, Brylee Richardson, Anduin Honeycutt, Axton Honeycutt, Easton Honeycutt, Scarlett Honeycutt, Hadrian Jennings, and most recently Brody Honeycutt.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 14, 2023, from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at Holding Funeral Home. The funeral service will be conducted at 2:00pm in the funeral home’s chapel with John Dickenson and Greg Townsend officiating. Special music will be provided by Kerri Honeycutt. Graveside services will be held following in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Sturgill, Rick Honeycutt, Ethan Honeycutt, Jeremy Honeycutt, Jared Honeycutt, and BJ Richardson. Honorary pallbearer will be Landon Honeycutt.