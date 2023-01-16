Psalm 34:18 The LORD is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.
BIG STONE GAP, VA - Richard E. Honeycutt "Rick" age 65, passed away on Thursday January 12, 2023. Rick was a graduate of Powell Valley High School and a veteran of the US Army National Guard. He loved NASCAR racing and fishing. He never met a stranger.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Doris Honeycutt, infant sister Kim Honeycutt and his grandparents, Ray & Laura Smith and Wilbur & Alice Honeycutt.
Surviving are his father, Elmo Honeycutt; children: Rick Honeycutt, Brittany (BJ) Richardson, Jeremy (Kerri) Honeycutt and Jared Honeycutt; siblings: Billy Ray Honeycutt, Tim (Cindy) Honeycutt, Lisa (Jim) Sturgill & Sherrie Fields; grandchildren: Landon Honeycutt, Arianna Green, Brylee Richardson, Scarlett Honeycutt, Brentley Richardson and Easton Honeycutt & several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
The family of Richard E. Honeycutt will receive friends on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. till 12:00 noon for the visitation. The funeral service will be conducted following with Pastor John Dickenson & Rick's longtime friend officiating. Special music will be provided by Kerri Honeycutt, John Dickenson, & Renee Bolling. The burial will follow in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.