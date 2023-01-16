Psalm 34:18 The LORD is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Richard E. Honeycutt "Rick" age 65, passed away on Thursday January 12, 2023. Rick was a graduate of Powell Valley High School and a veteran of the US Army National Guard. He loved NASCAR racing and fishing. He never met a stranger.

