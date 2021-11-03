ROGERSVILLE - Richard E. Harris, age 67, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday (10/31/21). He was a member of Persia Baptist Church. He was retired from the Boiler Makers Union. He and his wife Sandy were former owners of Sweet Creams and was currently employed with Brown Trucking.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Isaac and Dorothy Harris; and father-in-law; James L. Vaughn.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy Harris; special grandson, Ian Webb; mother-in-law, Shirley Vaughn; brother-in-law, James L. (Jim) Vaughn; and special friend, Rusty Webb.
The family will receive friends at Christian-Sells Funeral Home on Friday (11/5/21) from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm. Graveside services will be 11:00 am Saturday (11/6/21) at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens with Rev. Reed Mitchell officiating. Family and friends are asked to gather at the cemetery by 10:45 am. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com