KINGSPORT - Richard "Dick” Wayne Carter II of Kingsport passed away on Thursday March 31, 2022 surrounded by his family. Dick always had a smile on his face and a loud happy laugh to go with it. He was always greeting everyone with his thundering "Heeey!"
Dick was married to his loving wife Beverly for 55 years. He was a family man and loved spending his time with Beverly, his daughter and his grandchildren.
For 38 years Dick owned Trim Design installing striping and graphics on vehicles in the Tri-Cities area. Dick was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and attended the Woodland Heights Congregation in Kingsport TN.
Dick was preceded in death by his father Richard Carter and mother Elizebeth Rench, brother David Carter, sister Kathy Sprinkle.
He is survived by his wife Beverly Carter, daughter Ranea Willis and husband Justin Willis, grandchildren Laura Hubbard, and Bery| Hubbard. Sisters Nola Copas, Lynn Spencer, and Barbara Schultz, and many nieces , nephews and cousins.
There will be an online zoom funeral held on April 23,2022 at 2:00pm. Please contact the family for an invitation at 423-863-1425.