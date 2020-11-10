KINGSPORT - Richard “Dick” Owen Houser, 85, of Kingsport went peacefully to be with the Lord on Friday, November 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, where he resided half of his life before moving his family to Kingsport in 1977, when he was transferred with TRW to the plant in Rogersville as manager of Plant Engineering. Dick earned the Eagle Scout Rank during his younger years. He retired after many years of service with TRW and began volunteering in many different areas. Dick was a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church, where he was a former middle school youth leader, a longtime member of the Teammates Sunday school class. Dick also spent much time helping with the Carpenter’s Helper Ministry. Dick was also a very active volunteer with The Small Miracles Therapeutic Equestrian Center, Inc. for many years. He loved to bake and was known for his famous “Papa Bread”, which is often attempted by others, but rarely really duplicated. Above all, Dick was so proud of all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and he loved nothing more than spending time with family.
He was preceded in death by, and parents, Harry and Olga Houser and his brother, Frederick Houser.
Dick is survived by the love of his life of 65 years of marriage, Shirley Houser of Kingsport; 2 daughters, Jan LeBlanc and husband, Charles of Kingsport, and Laurie Combs and husband, Leonard of Blountville; 3 sons, Richard Houser and wife, Janelle of Hoover, Alabama, Ronald Houser and wife, Stefanie of Knoxville, and Robert Houser and wife, Kathy of Knoxville; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer LeBlanc, Hannah, Eli and Jordan Combs, Ben and Justin Houser, Amanda Holt, Dawson Houser, Malcom Nunn, Brad Houser and Kaitlin Hampton; 8 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Mary Smith.
The family will receive friends from 12:00pm to 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm with Dr. Wm. Randall Frye officiating. A private family inurnment service will be held at First Broad Street United Methodist Church Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Small Miracles Therapeutic Equestrian Center, Inc. 1026 Rock Springs Drive, Kingsport, TN 37664.
The family would like to thank the staff at Steadman Hills Assisted Living for all the loving care they provided to our father over the past year and a half. We would also like to thank the staff at Asbury Healthcare and Amedisys Hospice for the wonderful care he received in his final days.