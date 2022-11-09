KINGSPORT - Richard “Dick” Monroe Foster passed away (100 years old) at Asbury Place, Kingsport Tennessee on (November 8, 2022 of a natural death.
He was born August 4, 1922 at the Old General Hospital, Knoxville, Tennessee. The son of William M. and Cara Ogg Foster. Dick attended Smithwood Grammar School, Central High School, and the University of Tennessee earning a degree in Engineering. He married his high school sweetheart, Mildred (Mickey) E Halburnt. Dick served with honor in with the US Army in the European Theater of World War II. He was a CMI Engineer at T.V.A., where he retired after 31 years of service. He was a great man who lived his life in honor and courage. He was dedicated to his family and his church, a true believer in his Savior.
Preceding him in death was his wife, Mickey Foster; parents, William and Clara Foster; sisters, Dorothy Foster Stuart and Sue Foster Ousley; daughter-in-law, Emelita M. Foster.
Survivors include his children, Vicki Kalonick and husband Bob, Tom Foster and wife Virginia; grandchildren, Brian Cevilla and wife Sherry, Louisa Craven and husband Frank, Adria Ott and husband Jimmy, Shelly Bussell and husband Steve, Rich Kalonick and wife Gretchen; great grandchildren, Cody and Caden Cevilla, Andrew Wilson, Tyler Craven and wife Nicole, Noah Craven, Benjamin, Noel, Wright, and Jack Bussell; along with a host of extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be conducted at 6pm on Friday, November 11, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Kingsport. The family will receive friends following the service. Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive at the church by 5:50 pm.
An entombment service will be conducted at 1pm on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens in Alcoa, TN. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50pm.
In lieu of flowers the family would welcome a donation in his name to either Broadway Baptist Church in Knoxville Tennessee or First Baptist Church of Kingsport Tennessee.