KINGSPORT - Richard “Dick” Monroe Foster passed away (100 years old) at Asbury Place, Kingsport Tennessee on (November 8, 2022 of a natural death.

He was born August 4, 1922 at the Old General Hospital, Knoxville, Tennessee. The son of William M. and Cara Ogg Foster. Dick attended Smithwood Grammar School, Central High School, and the University of Tennessee earning a degree in Engineering. He married his high school sweetheart, Mildred (Mickey) E Halburnt. Dick served with honor in with the US Army in the European Theater of World War II. He was a CMI Engineer at T.V.A., where he retired after 31 years of service. He was a great man who lived his life in honor and courage. He was dedicated to his family and his church, a true believer in his Savior.

