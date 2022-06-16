JOHNSON CITY - Richard "Dick" Charles Dietz, 78, of Johnson City, TN entered into the Lord's hands on Sunday, June 12, 2022 while in his home, surrounded by his family. Dick loved to travel and attend sporting events, especially those involving his grandchildren. He never met a stranger and relished sharing stories about his family with anyone he met.
Dick was born in Joplin, MO but grew up in Borger, TX. He graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor's degree in business and spent his entire career in retail sales. His profession took him to New Mexico and North Carolina until he moved to the Tri-Cities area around 1974 when he was named the apparel manager at the then-new Kmart in Kingsport.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Eldon and Lucille Dietz, and a son, Michael Dietz.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lisa Dietz; sons: Richard "Dickie" Dietz, II (wife, Julie; daughters, McKenna and Addison); Stephen Dietz (wife, Amanda; sons, Blanton and McAllister); Bradley Acton-Dietz (daughters, Jemma and Sarah). Dick also has two brothers: Robert Dietz (wife, Bee) of Seattle, WA and Gerald Dietz (wife, Alice) of Dallas, TX, along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Calling hours are 3:00pm to 4:30pm with a Memorial Service to follow immediately on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Colonial Heights United Methodist Church in Kingsport, TN with Pastor Chris Brown officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given to Colonial Heights United Methodist Church, PO Box 6027, Kingsport, TN 37663 and/or Armona Baptist Church, 2211 Louisville Road, Alcoa, TN 37701.