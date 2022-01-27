SURGOINSVILLE - Richard Dean Trout, 79 of Surgoinsville, Tn., died Saturday January 22, 2022 after complications from Dementia and Covid-19 at Signature Health Care of Cleveland, TN.
After serving in the US Air Force he moved to Tennessee, enjoyed his family and was an avid golfer.
Preceded in death by his parents Otis and Grace Trout, his beloved wife Margaret and his 6 brothers.
Survived by his second wife Kathy, his son Otis and wife Karen, his daughter Francis and husband Scott Davis, his 2 sisters; Norma Cox and Mary Lou Evans, his 4 grandchildren and his 4 great grandchildren.
A memorial celebration will be held in Brazil, Indiana at a later date.